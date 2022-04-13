Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.09. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.