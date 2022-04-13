Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 405.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 49.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

