Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FRD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,704. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

