Frontier Trading Down 5.9% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $45.57 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00103738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

