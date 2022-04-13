Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 270.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

FSNB remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,105. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

