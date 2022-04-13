FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $21.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

SBNY opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $11,762,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

