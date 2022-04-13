FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised by Analyst

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

BCRX stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

