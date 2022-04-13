FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.