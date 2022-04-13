FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

