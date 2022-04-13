FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tesco PLC Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tesco in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

