FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

