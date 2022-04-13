FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

