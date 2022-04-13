GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE GNT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,027. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.