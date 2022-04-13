GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 489,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 10,239,354 shares.The stock last traded at $14.77 and had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 74.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GAP by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GAP during the third quarter valued at $828,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

