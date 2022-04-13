GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($13.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche bought 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($64,569.39).

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 566 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 570.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 707.76.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

