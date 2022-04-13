Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 6,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,686. The company has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

