Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. The stock had a trading volume of 115,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

