Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $9.65 on Wednesday, hitting $591.01. 91,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $362.55 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

