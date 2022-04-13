Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.30. 836,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,358,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.07. The company has a market capitalization of $583.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

