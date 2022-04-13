Girard Partners LTD. Buys 99,145 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 351.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 448,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,257. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

