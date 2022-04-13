Girard Partners LTD. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,362. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.60 and its 200 day moving average is $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

