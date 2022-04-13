Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.17 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

