Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,316 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,263,000 after buying an additional 663,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after acquiring an additional 801,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,983,000 after acquiring an additional 701,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 3,667,519 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

