Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.04. 138,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

