Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,616,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 894,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,193,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.