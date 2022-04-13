Girard Partners LTD. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.48. The stock had a trading volume of 125,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,191. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $374.33 and a 12-month high of $548.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.49 and its 200-day moving average is $469.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $503.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

