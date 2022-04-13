Glanbia plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Glanbia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.84.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.9272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.64%.

Glanbia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.