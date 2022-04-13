goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. goeasy has a twelve month low of $94.98 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

