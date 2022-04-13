Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 4.0% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in Graco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 3,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,386. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

