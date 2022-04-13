Head-To-Head Comparison: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Crexendo pays out -15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Crexendo and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -8.70% 0.19% 0.16% SoftBank Group 38.20% 18.31% 4.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 144.79%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and SoftBank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 2.54 -$2.44 million ($0.13) -24.62 SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.41 $45.05 billion N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats SoftBank Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About SoftBank Group (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices. The company is also involved in internet advertising marketing, online advertising distribution, e-book distribution, investment, and planning and operation of a fashion e-commerce website; and designs and develops mobile robots. In addition, it designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as offers related services. Further, the company provides investment management and marketing services, smartphone payment services, PC software downloads, banking services, and solutions and services for online businesses; distributes video, voice, and data content; manufactures, distributes, and sells IT-related products, as well as IT-related services; and manages funds. The company operates a professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and operates ITmedia, an IT information site. It also operates the fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

