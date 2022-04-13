Head to Head Contrast: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) versus Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.60%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill N/A -55.56% -17.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.14 $1.92 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.14 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

