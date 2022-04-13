Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

