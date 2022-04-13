HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$0.80 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.21.

Shares of HEXO traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.13.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

