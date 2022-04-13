HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HG stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. HG has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Get HG alerts:

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.