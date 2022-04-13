Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.79. 39,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

