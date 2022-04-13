HoDooi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.08 or 0.07461703 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.68 or 0.99815519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041092 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

