Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. FIX dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.