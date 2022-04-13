Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 673,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,358,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -645.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

