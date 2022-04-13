I/O Coin Price Down 15% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $571,124.28 and $284.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00257832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,515,744 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

