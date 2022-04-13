IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,872.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.82) to GBX 1,845 ($24.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.