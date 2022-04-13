Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

INSM stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

