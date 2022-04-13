Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 68,886 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

