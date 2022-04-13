Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 68,886 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.39.
Several analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
