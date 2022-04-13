Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
