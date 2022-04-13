Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.