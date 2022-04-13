Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 13th (ADDYY, ATASY, H, MBUMY, MTUAY, NJDCY, SMEGF, THO, UFAB, UNCY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 13th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a reduce rating. They currently have €190.00 ($206.52) target price on the stock.

Get adidas AG alerts:

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €23.00 ($25.00) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €20.00 ($21.74).

Hydro One (TSE:H)

was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €22.00 ($23.91) price target on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.