iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
