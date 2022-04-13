iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

