iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 9.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,447,504. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

