Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jade Art Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. Jade Art Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

