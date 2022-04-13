Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jade Art Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. Jade Art Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
