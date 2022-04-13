Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.33. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 403 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

