Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

