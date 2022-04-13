Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hippo Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hippo in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hippo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

